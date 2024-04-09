Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 crore to brother Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party

    Chiranjeevi's brother, Pawan Kalyan is the chief of the Jana Sena party, which is running in the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections alongside the Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chiranjeevi donates Rs 5 crore to brother Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    India is preparing for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will begin on April 19. Andhra Pradesh's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 13, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats, and a party must win at least 88 seats to form a government. Meanwhile, ahead of the polls, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi generously donated Rs 5 crore to the Jana Sena party, which is led by his brother Pawan Kalyan.

    Chiranjeevi's brother, Pawan Kalyan, is the chief of the Jana Sena party, which is running in the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections alongside the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Bro actor visited the Telugu superstar at a movie set, where Pawan Kalyan was joined by his other brother, Naga Babu. The Jana Sena chief also sought the blessings of actor Waltair Veerayya.

    Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: What do the 9 days signify?

    According to a news release issued by the Jana Sena Party headquarters, Chiranjeevi presented Pawan Kalyan's party with a Rs 5 crore cheque to conduct elections. According to reports, this occurred in Pochampally, 80 kilometers from Hyderabad.

    Chiranjeevi is currently preparing for the forthcoming film Vishmbhara, and the shoot is currently taking place in Pochampally, where Pawan Kalyan has arrived. During their conversation, the two brothers reportedly discussed politics and other topics.

    Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's workout for 'Ramayana' will leave you sweating, 41-year-old's exercising video goes viral

    In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party, led by Chandrababu Naidu, gained 102 seats and formed the government. Meanwhile, Jagan Mohan Reddy's Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has won 67 seats. The BJP won only four seats versus two regional parties. Next, in the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP gained 151 seats, while the TDP received only 23. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats in the country will be held in parts, beginning on April 19.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
