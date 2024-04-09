Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chaitra Navratri 2024: What do the 9 days signify?

    Chaitra Navratri 2024 began on April 09 and will continue till April 17, here's what each day means.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    The nine days of Navratri hold significant religious and cultural importance in Hinduism. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of different forms of Goddess Durga, also known as Navadurga. Here's a brief overview of what each day signifies:

    Day 1 - Pratipada

    The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, the daughter of the Himalayas. She symbolizes purity, strength, and devotion. Devotees seek her blessings for a prosperous and auspicious start to the festival.

    Day 2 - Dwitiya

    On the second day, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped. She represents penance and devotion. Devotees seek her blessings for spiritual growth, self-discipline, and success in their endeavors.

    Day 3 - Tritiya

    The third day is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, who symbolizes peace, serenity, and bravery. Devotees seek her blessings for courage, protection, and victory over obstacles.

    Day 4 - Chaturthi

    On this day, Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. She is believed to be the creator of the universe and represents energy and vitality. Devotees seek her blessings for good health, prosperity, and abundance.

    Day 5 - Panchami

    The fifth day is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya). She represents motherly love, compassion, and protection. Devotees seek her blessings for nurturing relationships and family harmony.

    Day 6 - Shashthi

    On this day, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped. She is considered a fierce form of Durga and symbolizes courage and righteousness. Devotees seek her blessings for strength, courage, and victory over evil.

    Day 7 - Saptami

    The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kaalratri, who is a fierce and protective form of Durga. She is believed to destroy ignorance and darkness. Devotees seek her blessings for protection from negativity and spiritual enlightenment.

    Day 8 - Ashtami

    On this day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She represents purity, peace, and serenity. Devotees seek her blessings for spiritual purification, inner strength, and a calm mind.

    Day 9 - Navami

    The ninth day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is believed to bestow blessings and fulfill devotees' wishes. Devotees seek her blessings for spiritual upliftment, success, and fulfillment of desires.

    The nine days of Navratri are observed with fasting, prayer, and devotion to honor the divine feminine energy and seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
