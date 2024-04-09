Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ranbir Kapoor's workout for 'Ramayana' will leave you sweating, 41-year-old's exercising video goes viral

    In a video shared by Ranbir Kapoor's trainer, the actor is seen doing tough workouts, running through broad fields, swimming, and going up the hills to get into the character's condition.

    Ranbir Kapoor's workout for 'Ramayana' will leave you sweating, 41-year-old's exercising video goes viral RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 9, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwar's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The actor has gone through a significant transformation for his character in the film and while the actor has been thinner in recent weeks, a new video reveals that he has undertaken extensive training to resemble the role. A new video shows just a taste of the hard training he has been undergoing to fit the role.

    The workout video

    In a video shared by his trainer, Ranbir can be seen doing various workout activities to prepare for the role. Ranbir is doing everything from tough workouts to runs through broad fields, and swimming to going up the hills to get into the character's condition. While the video demonstrates how much effort he is putting into appearing the part, a few observant followers claim to have noticed Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha in it.

    Also read: Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star'

    'Ramayana'

    Nitesh Tiwari has begun filming for 'Ramayana', and the first videos of the film's set were released on social media. Later, images of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the shoot were leaked. 

    Last Updated Apr 9, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star' RKK

    Vijay Devarakonda files Police complaint against people writing negative posts about his film 'Family Star'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar gets maximum nomination vote from housemates rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar gets maximum nomination vote from housemates

    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani's birthday: Salman Khan, Orry and others arrive in Jamnagar

    Jaya Bachchan turns 76: 'Guddi' to 'Abhimaan', 6 best films of the actress RKK

    Jaya Bachchan turns 76: 'Guddi' to 'Abhimaan', 6 best films of the actress

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film rkn

    Kannappa: Akshay Kumar joins Prabhas, Mohanlal in upcoming Telugu film

    Recent Stories

    Vishu 2024: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festival rkn

    Vishu 2024: Famous temples to visit in Kerala during this festival

    tennis We are old but gold Novak Djokovic shares his wish to play in India in candid chat with Rohan Bopanna (WATCH) snt

    'We are old, but gold': Djokovic shares his wish to play in India in candid chat with Bopanna (WATCH)

    ED seeks 14 days judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case anr

    ED seeks 14 days judicial custody for BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52600 anr

    Kerala Gold Rate on April 09 2024: Record-breaking price as one sovereign of gold touches Rs 52,600

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon