After Baahubali, Prabhas to play double role in Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar'?

Actor Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Salaar' with KGF: Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel. Fans have eagerly been awaiting this next collaboration between the Hombale Films and Neel, who have previously collaborated for the KGF franchise.

Recently, a leaked picture of Prabhas from the sets of ‘Salaar went viral, after which the excitement among the fans about the fans has increased by two folds. And as per some media reports, the actor will mostly be seen in a double role.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

If the latest reports are to be believed, then actor Prabhas will be seen in two different looks in 'Salaar' i.e. he can most likely be seen in a double role. Apart from this, reports have also claimed that the story of the film will be shown in two different time periods.

This is not the first time that Prabhas will be seen in a double role. In SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, he was seen as ‘Amarendra Baahubali’ as well as ‘Mahendra Baahubali’. Both the parts of the franchise were successful at the box office, especially the sequel.

ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

Talking about the film 'Salaar', according to the information, this Prashanth Neel directorial film will be a tremendous action thriller/ Apart from Prabhas, it will also star actor Shruti Haasan who will be seen playing the character of Prabhas's girlfriend Ruchi.

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2023. It is for the first time that Prashanth Neel and Prabhas have come together for the project. Ever since the film’s announcement was made by the makers, there has been a lot of excitement around the film. Also, as per the makers, the work of KGF’s Chapter 3 will begin only after the release of Salaar in 2023. Salaar, another pan-India project of Hombale Films, will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.