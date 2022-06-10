Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been the biggest blockbuster of the year 2022, so far. But did you know that it was Baahubali’s SS Rajamouli who inspired the makers of the KGF franchise?

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    If there is one film that has surpassed everyone’s expectations, including that of the film’s makers, it is Kannada actor Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film has minted over Rs 1,250 crores in its worldwide collections, setting a benchmark for the rest of the Indian films to follow.

    Produced by Hombale Films’, KGF: Chapter 2 has not only broken records at the domestic box office but also at the international front. The love and acceptance that the film has received on all fronts, has been overwhelming for the makers. So, when asked how they (makers) feel about the film’s success, Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of Hombale Films said, “We are very happy and proud, looking at the way the film has performed. It was one of the most anticipated movies from the last two years.”

    “We expected it to be big but it has passed our expectations as well. Critics and audience have accepted the film,” Vijay Kiragandur told exclusively to Asianet Newsable.

    KGF: Chapter 2, which also starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles, has truly become one of the films that represent Indian cinema at the global level.

    But did you know who inspired the makers to create a blockbuster film like KGF: Chapter 2? It is none other than one of the most prominent Indian filmmakers, SS Rajamouli, who truly gave the Indian audience the concept of ‘pan-India’ films with Prabhas-starrer Bhaahubali: The Beginning in 2015.

    Vijay Kiragandur told this reporter: “We were inspired by Rajamouli Sir to some extent, to do big canvas movies. When Rajamouli Sir did Baahubali, it gave us the confidence that when a good film is made, it can reach a larger audience, across the world.”

    “Thanks to Rajamouli Sir since he started the trend. After the Baahubali franchise, his next movie RRR also did very well,” Vijay Kiragandur said while talking about how he sees the Indian cinema growing in terms of its international reach.

    “We see a lot of Spider-Man and Batman movies, that are released worldwide. If we can do something similar or even close but something grandeur, then definitely there is an audience for it. That is the chance we took to reach the worldwide audience.” KGF: Chapter 2 was released in at least 80 countries. 

    Meanwhile, Hombale Films, which has confirmed the third instalment of the KGF universe, also has another big-budget film slated for a release this year. The production house has backed Prabhas and Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Salaar’, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The pan-India will be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
