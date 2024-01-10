Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Adan Canto passes away at 42 due to cancer, All you need to know about the 'X-men' star

    'X-Men: Days of the Future Past' actor Adan Canto passed away due to appendiceal cancer at the age of 42 on January 08, 2024.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    Adan Canto, who starred in 'X-Men: Days of the Future Past' has passed away due to appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. He took his last breath on January 08, 2024. The late star was a prominent actor best remembered for his appearances in 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'X-Men'. 

    Professional front

    Adan Canto made his American television debut in 2013, as Paul Torres in the first season of Fox's drama series 'The Following'. He then starred as Sunspot in the 2014 superhero picture 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'. 

    In 2014, Adan was a regular cast member on the ABC comedy series 'Mixology'. He later appeared in Amazon's pilot 'Hysteria' and NBC's 'The Curse of the Fuentes Women'. Adan was cast as AJ Menendez in the ABC prime-time series 'Blood & Oil'. He later had a recurring role on Fox's drama series 'Second Chance' and a cameo appearance on Shondaland's 'The Catch'. 

    Also read: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff remind fans about film's release, share countdown poster

    In 2019, Adan was paired with Halle Berry in her highly anticipated directorial debut, 'Bruised'. Adan founded his production firm Canto House Pictures in 2013 and directed his debut short film, 'Before Tomorrow', in 2014. Adan's most recent short film, 'The Shot', a historical drama set in 1844 Texas, won multiple festival prizes for Best Narrative Short Film in 2020. Adan was creating film and television projects through his production firm in Los Angeles, California when he died.

    Personal life

    The 'Narcos' star first met Stephanie Lindquist, an American sculptor and painter, in 2012 while filming 'The Following' in Brooklyn. Their first artistic collaboration was the short film 'Before Tomorrow', which was released in 2014. The couple married in June 2017 and lived in the Hollywood Hills. They welcomed their first kid in 2020 and their second in 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
