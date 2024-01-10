Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff remind fans about film's release, share countdown poster

    On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to release a new still from their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff remind fans about film's release, share countdown poster RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

    Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the key roles, and they will appear together for the first time in this action-packed blockbuster. So far, the makers have kept fans interested with intriguing posters and sneak peeks at the film. Akshay and Tiger have revealed yet another look as they begin the three-month countdown to the film's release.

    The post

    On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to release a new still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. It shows them posing in front of a chopper, and their attractiveness is undeniable! Akshay Kumar wears a full-sleeved black tee and camouflage leggings, while Tiger shows off his biceps as he poses next to Khiladi Kumar.  They kicked off the three-month countdown by sharing the new poster.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Also read: 'Merry Christmas': Was Saif Ali Khan confirmed for lead role? Here's how Vijay Sethupathi replaced him

    About 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

    'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, this action-packed film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. This film promises to captivate people of all ages, with jaw-dropping action and a storyline that will keep them fascinated.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Merry Christmas': Was Saif Ali Khan confirmed for lead role? Here's how Vijay Sethupathi replaced him RKK

    'Merry Christmas': Was Saif Ali Khan confirmed for lead role? Here's how Vijay Sethupathi replaced him

    Vijay Sethupathi reveals being body-shamed for his casual dressing, wearing slippers for film events RKK

    Vijay Sethupathi reveals being body-shamed for his casual dressing, wearing slippers for film events

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway vkp

    Kannada music director Gurukiran's Bengaluru residence robbed; investigation underway

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Azad sing 'Phoolon Ka' for bride on sangeet (WATCH) RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Azad sing 'Phoolon Ka' for bride on sangeet (WATCH)

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    Gadag SP debunks rumors: Nikhil's fatal bike collision not linked to actor Yash's convoy

    Recent Stories

    Tata Group to make two Taj-branded hotels in Lakshadweep; Details anr

    Tata Group to make two Taj-branded hotels in Lakshadweep; Details

    Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore by pretending to be RBI employee rkn

    Kerala: Woman arrested for extorting Rs 3 crore by pretending to be RBI employee

    At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH) snt

    At Vibrant Gujarat 2024, PM Modi sets new goal: A developed India by 2024 Independence centenary (WATCH)

    cricket Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Top 7 quotes by 'The Wall' osf

    Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Top 7 quotes by 'The Wall'

    Gautam Adani commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment, vows 1 lakh jobs for Gujarat in next 5 years AJR

    Gautam Adani commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment, vows 1 lakh jobs for Gujarat in next 5 years

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon