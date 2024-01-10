'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff remind fans about film's release, share countdown poster

Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action thriller 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the key roles, and they will appear together for the first time in this action-packed blockbuster. So far, the makers have kept fans interested with intriguing posters and sneak peeks at the film. Akshay and Tiger have revealed yet another look as they begin the three-month countdown to the film's release.

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to release a new still from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. It shows them posing in front of a chopper, and their attractiveness is undeniable! Akshay Kumar wears a full-sleeved black tee and camouflage leggings, while Tiger shows off his biceps as he poses next to Khiladi Kumar. They kicked off the three-month countdown by sharing the new poster.

About 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by the acclaimed Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, this action-packed film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. This film promises to captivate people of all ages, with jaw-dropping action and a storyline that will keep them fascinated.