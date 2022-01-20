Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19

The actor’s father had contracted Covid-19 and was put on a ventilator. He passed away on Wednesday night.

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbed to Covid-19 on late Wednesday night. The ‘Pavitra Rishta 2’ actor had been informed of his father’s critical condition recently. He said that his father was infected with the novel coronavirus and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for some serious infection.

The news about Shaheer Sheikh’s father’s death came to the fore after actor Aly Goni took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Shaheer. Shahnawaz Sheikh had been admitted to the hospital for some time. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 there. His condition started to deteriorate after which he was shifted to the hospital’s ICU on January 18. Shaheer Sheikh had tweeted about his father’s health condition, asking his fans to pray for his father’s health.

A hoard of celebrities has come under the grip of Covid-19 as India has been recording an increasing number of positive cases. Several celebrities from the television world including actor Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakraborty and more tested positive for Covid-19. Not just the stars, but their babies also came under the virus’s grip. Sons of Mohit-Aditee Malik, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, and Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai had undergone treatment for Covid-19.

Recently, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani’s father had also passed away. However, his cause of death was not Covid-19. However, since Vishal was in isolation for being Covid-19 positive, he could not attend his father’s funeral.

Similarly, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, Ramesh Babu also passed away early this month due to a liver ailment. Mahesh Babu was not able to attend his brother’s last rites since he too was tested positive.

