    After Nakul Mehta, TV actors Mohit-Addite Malik and Suyyash Rai-Kishwar Merchant’s sons fall prey to Covid-19

    Star kids, as young as four months old, are contracting Covid-19. Mohit Malik and Addite’s son, Ekbir, and Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s son ‘Nirvair’ have been reported positive of the virus.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Image: Suyyash Rai, Mohit Mohit Malik/Instagram

    The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in India has left everyone worried. Many people have come under the grip of the virus, and most adults. A hoard of celebrities has also tested positive for Covid-19 recently. But what is worrisome is that star babies, as young as four-months-old have also contracted the virus.

    Recently, television actor Nakuul Mehta’s 11-month-old son, Sufi, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Now, two more star babies have fallen prey to the virus. Television actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik’s nine-month-old son, Ekbir, as well as Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s four-month-old son, Nirvair, have become Covid-19 positive, reportedly.

    Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s son, Nirvair, possibly caught the virus through his nanny. Taking to Instagram, Kishwer informed that his nanny was the first to test positive for the virus after which the domestic help also became positive. Baby Nirvair, is also recovering, said the mother in the post, further appreciating her husband, Suyyah Rai, for standing by her side like a solid rock during these tough times and managing everything for the family.

    On the other hand, Mohit Malik and Addite’s son, Ekbir, who is 11 months old also tested positive. Ekbir had a 102-degree fever when his parents – Mohit and Addite, checked on him. The couple instantly decided to get everyone in the house tested, and in that, their baby and a house help were reported to be positive.

    Addite Malik further recalled how her husband, Mohit, became Covid-19 positive last year, around the same time, when Addite was seven months pregnant. The family, according to Addite, was quarantined in separate rooms, and that they all have now tested negative.

    Recently, Nakuul Mehta’s son, Sufi, had also tested positive. The 11-month-old baby was also hospitalised. The actor and his wife, Jaankee Parekh, shared their son’s health update on social media. Jankee recently put up another post on Sufi’s health, informing that the baby going better and is stronger than ever.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
