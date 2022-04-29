Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

'Acharya,' starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, was just released in theatres. While many people enjoyed the film, others have mixed feelings about it.

Ram Charan is back with another film, Acharya, after making the entire country a fan of his acting abilities with RRR. In the new drama-thriller, the actor shares screen time alongside his father and iconic actor Chiranjeevi. The Telugu film was recently released in theatres, and audiences have been ecstatic. Many moviegoers also used the microblogging site Twitter to give their thoughts on the film. Here's how the film managed to captivate the audience. Koratala Siva directs the film, which also features Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta.

According to early Twitter reports, the film is decent and unremarkable. Viewers, on the other hand, have bemoaned the film's visual effects, preferring the second half. Ram Charan's first film since SS Rajamouli's mega-hit RRR, in which he co-starred with Jr NTR. At the global box office, the film grossed over Rs 1,100 crore.

On the other hand, Acharya was supposed to be released in December 2020, but development was delayed due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Director Koratala Siva had previously remarked, "Acharya does full justice to his histrionics, image, and canvas. It is not hard to write a story for such a big star. At any rate, 'Acharya' is not an experimental film. I have played it safe this time."

The early Twitter reviews for the much-awaited father-son onscreen outing is already out and fans seem not too impressed with the film. One fan wrote, "#Acharya 1st half - Decent and Ordinary 2nd half - 40 minutes are literally for fans and masses, Fights, Bgm, Songs in 2nd half are Super executed, The climax is very emotional and little message about Hindu Dharma Overall my Rating is3.5/5."

Prior to its publication, Acharya was involved in a legal battle with writer Rajesh Manduri, who claimed that his work had been plagiarised. According to accounts, he allegedly told the story to Mythri Movie Makers, but the idea never materialised. The producers, for their part, dismissed the claim as a "gimmick."

