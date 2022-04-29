Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets

     'Acharya,' starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, was just released in theatres. While many people enjoyed the film, others have mixed feelings about it.

    Acharya Movie Review: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi 's film 'HIT' or FLOP'? Read these tweets RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 29, 2022, 8:34 AM IST

    Ram Charan is back with another film, Acharya, after making the entire country a fan of his acting abilities with RRR. In the new drama-thriller, the actor shares screen time alongside his father and iconic actor Chiranjeevi. The Telugu film was recently released in theatres, and audiences have been ecstatic. Many moviegoers also used the microblogging site Twitter to give their thoughts on the film. Here's how the film managed to captivate the audience. Koratala Siva directs the film, which also features Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Jisshu Sengupta.

    According to early Twitter reports, the film is decent and unremarkable. Viewers, on the other hand, have bemoaned the film's visual effects, preferring the second half. Ram Charan's first film since SS Rajamouli's mega-hit RRR, in which he co-starred with Jr NTR. At the global box office, the film grossed over Rs 1,100 crore.

    On the other hand, Acharya was supposed to be released in December 2020, but development was delayed due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Director Koratala Siva had previously remarked, "Acharya does full justice to his histrionics, image, and canvas. It is not hard to write a story for such a big star. At any rate, 'Acharya' is not an experimental film. I have played it safe this time."

    Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

    The early Twitter reviews for the much-awaited father-son onscreen outing is already out and fans seem not too impressed with the film. One fan wrote, "#Acharya 1st half - Decent and Ordinary 2nd half - 40 minutes are literally for fans and masses, Fights, Bgm, Songs in 2nd half are Super executed, The climax is very emotional and little message about Hindu Dharma Overall my Rating is3.5/5."

    Prior to its publication, Acharya was involved in a legal battle with writer Rajesh Manduri, who claimed that his work had been plagiarised. According to accounts, he allegedly told the story to Mythri Movie Makers, but the idea never materialised. The producers, for their part, dismissed the claim as a "gimmick."

    Also Read: Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2022, 8:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J drb

    Kim Kardashian weeps as Kanye West retrieves her sex tape with Ray J

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma look in their latest click

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan drb

    Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic Instagram video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya videobombs Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video

    National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment-ycb

    National language row: Politics erupts over Kiccha Sudeep's comment

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive Kathir actor Bhavya Trikha on Samantha Rajinikanth casting couch in South film industry and more gcw

    Exclusive: Kathir actor Bhavya Trikha on Samantha, Rajinikanth, casting couch in South film industry and more

    Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala entertainer' RBA

    Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's film is named a 'full-on masala entertainer' by fans

    Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary 10 iconic dialogues of Hindi Medium actor drb

    Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of 'Hindi Medium' actor

    Irrfan Khan death anniversary 5 movies of the later actor you must watch drb

    Irrfan Khan death anniversary: 5 movies of the later actor you must watch

    International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers snt

    International Dance Day 2022: From Michael Jackson to Tiger Shroff - Top quotes from 10 iconic dancers

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon