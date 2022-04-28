Shehnaaz Gill to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan?

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be making her Bollywood debut. And if rumours are to be believed, she will be seen opposite Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. Continue reading to find out more details.

Rumour has it that Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut. The Punjabi actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and her fans have eagerly been to see her entering the Hindi film industry. It looks like their wish finally going to come true as the actress is rumoured to soon be making her Bollywood debut.

If gossip mills are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut will be with none other than actor Salman Khan. The two have known each other since the Bigg Boss days when the former was a contestant while the latter has been hosting the reality show for a decade now.

There are talks that Salman Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will be the steppingstone for Shehnaaz Gill, as she will reportedly be joining the cast of Bhai’s big-budget Bollywood film.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will star Salman Khan in the lead role while actress Pooja Hegde has been cast opposite him as the female protagonist. Apart from Shehnaaz gill, there are reports that Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The reports further claimed that Aayush and Shehnaaz will be cast opposite each other. However, an official confirmation on this is yet to come from either the makers or any of the actors of the film.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for ‘body shaming’

While Shehnaaz Gill’s role in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has not been confirmed officially, Aayush Sharma had recently confirmed that he will be seen playing an essential character in this Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer film. It is scheduled to release on Eid in 2023.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’, opposite popular Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanj. Shehnaaz’s character and her acting skills were highly appreciated by her fans.