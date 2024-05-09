Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aavesham: Moviegoers continue to throng theatres for Fahadh Faasil's comedy action drama amid release on OTT

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 9, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil reached the OTT platform on Thursday( May 9). At the same time, the film has sold thousands of theatre tickets after its OTT release. The box office report stated that the movie has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide. 

    Starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, "Aavesham" is an action-comedy drama initially slated for release during the Onam festival on August 25, 2023. However, it faced delays for unspecified reasons and eventually premiered in theaters on April 11, 2024.

    Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for his work in "Romancham," the movie has received widespread acclaim, with particular praise for Fahadh Faasil's stellar performance. Fahadh Faasil's portrayal of the eccentric Bengaluru don has resonated deeply with audiences, with his catchphrase "Eda Mone" gaining significant popularity among viewers.

    The movie revolves around Fahadh Faasil's character, Ranga, who crosses paths with three students relocating to Bangalore for their studies. Upon enrolling in an engineering college, they find themselves entangled in a feud with a group of fellow students. Recognizing the gravity of their predicament, they seek the aid of a local gang leader named Ranga.

    The action-drama is produced by Anwar Rasheed and Nazriya Nazim under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Sushin Shyam composed the music and Vivek Harshan edited the film. The cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir.

