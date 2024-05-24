Aadujeevitham OTT release: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film 'The Goat Life' OUT this weekend

Aadujeevitham stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Kerala migrant worker trapped in forced labour as a goat herder. The film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), directed by Blessy, has done well at the box office and received positive reviews. Benyamin's 2008 bestselling Malayalam novel The Goat Life tells a terrifying tale. After a good box office, this film is apparently ready for OTT streaming. Aadujeevitham will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26, sources said. Official reports on these reports are not yet available. Earlier rumours said the film would broadcast on OTT platforms on May 10. Unfortunately, the news was untrue.

In Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kerala migrant labourer Najeeb, a goat herder forced into servitude. The video depicts his harrowing ordeal Najeeb worked on a remote Saudi farm. The Blessy-directed thriller premiered to good reviews, and Najeeb attended.

Though overwhelmed, he told Times Now he appreciated the “tremendous” representation. Najeeb attended the film in hopes that Aadujeevitham would resonate despite his personal pain.

In an interview, he shared his emotional reaction, stating, “I spent most of the scenes in tears, and at times, it was too painful to watch. I’ve received numerous messages from people saying they’ve booked their tickets and are eager to see the film … My infant grandson passed away last week.” Najeeb said his family urged him to attend the event despite the situation. Unless his family encouraged him, he wouldn't have considered it. Najeeb ended the conversation by expressing he simply wants the film to succeed and be seen by everyone.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan, Hasan Zaman, and others feature in Aadujeevitham.

Prithviraj has played roles in many more films. He appeared in Metro Gauge 1904 and Kaaliyan. He last appeared in Vipin Das' Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. This film received mixed reviews from reviewers and audiences. The audience thought the post-intermission narrative was boring.

