Deepika Padukone is a sunflower in bright happy yellow gown [PICTURES]

Deepika Padukone shines bright in a yellow dress. The mom-to-be looks glamourous exuding all her pregnancy glow. Check out her pictures here

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

In this bright yellow maxi dress, Deepika Padukone is exuding all her pregnancy the glow. The happiness in her face is unmissable

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Announcement of Pregnancy

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announced her pregnancy in February stating that they are expecting the arrival of their first child in September

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Deepika Padukone last starred in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Upcoming Movies

She is also set to star in Rohit Shetty's action film 'Singham Again' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone

Deepika Padukone allegedly spent a babymoon with husband Ranveer Singh couple of weeks back and missed her yearly Cannes Red Carpet appearance probably for the same

Image credits: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone
