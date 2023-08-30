Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    71st Miss World contest: Who is Sini Shetty, the beauty representing India?

    Sini Shetty, reigning Miss India, will represent India in the 71st Miss World contest held in Kashmir. A dancer, model, and actress, she holds numerous titles, including Femina Miss India 2022. The event marks India's return to hosting the prestigious beauty pageant after 27 years.

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    India is gearing up to host the 71st Miss World pageant in Kashmir. The global beauty pageant is scheduled for December 2023. Sini Shetty, hailing from Udupi in Karnataka, will be representing India. Let us know more about her.

    Sini Shetty, a 21-year-old residing in Mumbai, is the reigning Miss India and also holds the Miss Karnataka title for 2022. Her passion for dancing began at the age of four, and by fourteen, she had mastered Bharatanatyam under the tutelage of the renowned Radhakrishnan Padmini. 

    Miss World 2023: Kashmir to host prestigious pageant after 27 years; Karolina Bielawska visits Srinagar

    Beyond her dancing interest, Sini is an accomplished actress, model, and content creator. She is currently pursuing a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) alongside her finance and accounting studies. Sini is a fervent admirer of Priyanka Chopra and finds her inspiration in the fashion world from her. 

    Achievements and Interests:

    Sini Shetty's accomplishments include winning Femina Miss India 2022, the 'Miss Talent' award, and 'Times Miss Body Beautiful'. She has graced the ramp for renowned designers and modelled for prominent brands like Airtel, Free Fire, and Pantaloons. Sini's love for dancing and Bollywood music is evident as she dances to every beat with enthusiasm.

    Miss World in India: Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar- Bollywood divas who have won the crown

    Return of Miss World to India:

    The 71st Miss World pageant is marking a significant return to India after 27 years, with the final round scheduled on December 8 at the Kashmir International Convention Center. The Miss World pageant's journey began in 1951 and has evolved into the world's most prestigious beauty competition. 

    Rita Faria paved the way for India's victory in 1966. The legacy was carried forward by Aishwarya Rai in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000, and Manushi Chillar in 2017. This year, the spotlight is on Sini Shetty as she represents India in the Miss World pageant, showcasing her beauty, talent, and grace on the global stage.

