    Miss World in India: Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chillar- Bollywood divas who have won the crown

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Miss World 2023 is to be set in India after 27 years. Let us walk down memory lane and look at a few B-town actresses who have won International pageants before their film debut. By Mahalekshmi. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    India is all set to host the 71st Miss World, 2023. The pageant returns to the Indian stage after 27 years and is expected to take place in December this year. Sini Shetty of Karnataka is reported to be presenting India at the event.

    The Miss World organization put out a statement regarding their choice for India to be host nation saying that it “recognises the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women.” Karolina Bielawska, Miss World 2022, shall be handing over her crown to the upcoming pageant winner.

    India has had a history with several winners of the crown in the past. With the nation gearing up to host the candidates, let us look at some of our beloved Bollywood actresses who, before their film fame, were adorned with International crowns across pageants.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sushmita Sen
    The actress and model were the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994 post her iconic win of the Femina Miss India World. The actress was only 18 years old at the time. She is known to publicly reminisce her win and show gratitude for the moment. With her debut in 1996 in the film ‘Dastak’, Sen stepped into Bollywood. Later, her role in ‘Biwi No.1’ brought her attention as she won a Filmfare. She was last seen in the second season of the series ‘Aarya.’ 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aishwarya Rai
    The actress and model won the title of Miss World in 1994. Post her iconic win, she took her step into films through the iconic critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Iruvar’. The same year she made her Bollywood debut in ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya.’ An influential actress in the film industry, she has won several accolades throughout her career, winning awards, and making appearances on the world stage such as the Met Gala and Cannes. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, playing dual roles.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lara Dutta
    Following Sushmita Sen, Dutta won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000. After her win, she began her journey in B-town with her debut film ‘Andaaz’ opposite Akshay Kumar in 2003, winning her a Filmfare. Dutta has been in countless Bollywood works and garnered various accolades. After essaying the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’, she was last seen in the comedy series ‘Kaun banegi Shikharwati.’

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra
    The actress, model and producer bagged the title of Miss World in the year 2000. She is one of the most influential people in the world, being awarded a Padma Shri and named in numerous Top 100 lists of influential people. After her pageant win, Chopra made her acting debut in the Tamil industry in 2002 and her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.’ She acted opposite Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar in ‘Andaaz’, gaining her a lot of acclaim. Her most recent outing was in the Prime Video series ‘Citadel.’

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dia Mirza
    Working in Hindi film, actress Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in the year 2000, following her win of Femina Miss India Asia Pacific. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Rehna hai tere Dil mein.’ Being the owner of her own Production house, One India Stories, launched in 2019, she was last seen in the web series ‘Kaafir’ in 2019 and is an advocate for the environment and a nature activist.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Manushi Chillar
    Adorning the crown for Miss World 2017, Chillar has become a role model for various Indians with her confidence and amazing words spoken at the event.  She represented Haryana at the Femina Miss India 2017 pageant, which she won, and went on to become the sixth representative from India to be crowned Miss World. She made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the Bollywood film ‘Prithviraj’ and is set to work on more.

