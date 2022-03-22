Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher to Pallavi Joshi, how much actors charged for the film

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Learn how much Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and others charged for The Kashmir Files.
     

    The Kashmir Files,' the latest film by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, is the most talked-about film. The Kashmir Files, which was based on the flight of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s, starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others in crucial parts. 
     

    From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to notable political figures, celebrities, and even 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan has said that every Indian should see the film.
     

    Aside from Vivek's excellent handling of the subject and the film's hard-hitting tone, the cast's stunning performances have astounded everyone. Every performer in 'The Kashmir Files,' from Anupam as Pushkar Nath Pandit through Pallavi, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, and Punit Issar, has done their roles credit. 
     

    But do you know how much these actors were paid for their roles in the film? According to reports, Mithun Chakraborty was the highest-paid actor, with a fee of Rs. 1.5 crore for the film. In the film, he played the role of IAS Brahma Dutt.
     

    In the film, Anupam Kher, who portrayed Pushkar Nath Pandit, was paid Rs. 1 crore. He has wowed everyone with his stellar performance by audiences and critics.
     

    Pallavi Joshi was paid between Rs. 50-70 lakhs, Darshan Kumar, was paid Rs. 45 lakhs. Punit Issar was paid Rs. 50 lakhs. Laxmi Dutt aka Mrinal Kulkarni was paid Rs. 50 lakhs for her role in the film. Also Read: The Kashmir Files: Every Indian should watch it, says Aamir Khan

    According to the article, Vivek Agnihotri charged Rs. 1 crore for 'The Kashmir Files.' The film was released on March 11, 2022, and it has already surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the global box office in just 10 days. Also Read: Did you know 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was accused of harassment?

