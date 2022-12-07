27th IFFK: Mammootty, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to have world premiere

The megastar of the Malayalam film, Mammootty, is going through an exciting time in his acting career. With some amazing film choices, the seasoned actor redefines himself as a performer. As previously reported, Mammootty will collaborate with renowned director Lijo Jose Pellissery on his forthcoming film, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The much-awaited movie, described as a satirical drama with a dash of humour and fantasy, is finally preparing for its international debut.

The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, which is taking place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Monday, December 12, will host the international premiere of the Mammootty-starring film. The famous film festival will have two further screenings of the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directed movie on December 13 and 14, respectively. Leading man-producer Mammootty recently announced the good news via a social media post. The megastar posted, "World premiere of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam at the 27th IFFK 2022."

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is centred around a fictional village on the border of Tamil Nadu and Kerala that experiences some strange events. According to reports, Mammootty would portray a small-time thief in the movie, which also stars veteran actor Ashokan, Tamil actress Ramya Pandian, the late Kainakari Thankaraj, T Suresh Babu, Chethan Jayalal, Rajesh Sharma, Thennavan, and Pramod Shetty in supporting parts.

Film fans' anticipation for S Hareesh's written movie, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, was increased by its original and incredibly enticing trailer. The director of photography is Theni Eshwar. Editing work has been done by Deepu S Joseph. Under their respective home banners, Mammootty Kampany and Amen Movie Monastery, the satirical drama is co-produced by Mammootty and the filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery.