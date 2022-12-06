Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Malaika Arora can't be a Bollywood actress? the 49-year-old expresses her fear-read on

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Malaika Arora expresses her fear of mouthing dialogues in Hotstar Specials' "Moving In With Malaika" that is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

    This famous diva from Bollywood has experienced it all. Malaika Arora, a gorgeous and inspirational superstar who has won millions of hearts with her amazing dancing skills and captivating charisma, makes her eagerly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. 
     

    Moving In With Malaika, an all-new, exclusive show on Hotstar Specials, will allow her to open up about her life to viewers through unedited dialogues. The series, made by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, is available to view right now (Monday-Thursday).
     

    The series' opening episode gives viewers a glimpse of Malaika Arora's abilities, flaws, and concerns. She shares openly about her worries and how she works to conquer them little by little.
     

    When asked by her manager Ekta if she was avoiding a movie screenplay due to her acting phobia, Malaika responds, "I am not avoiding it... Simply said, I'm unsure. Actually, my uneasiness while mouthing dialogue is more of a concern than my dread of acting. I've always had some anxiety about speaking in front of others and genuinely feeling at ease while using conversation to express my emotions. It makes me a bit anxious. Therefore, I probably avoid it because of that.

    Malaika continues, "Over the years, I've seen and read a tonne of screenplays, but someplace I've always steered away. That's another one of my fears, I suppose. I used to despise having to make something up and speak it in front of others, even in school. It seemed like the most difficult assignment to me. I thought there was so much pressure that it would be uncomfortable for me. If I had to study something, I couldn't eat, sleep, or do anything else. Consequently, I've always had this phobia.
     

    To know if she could overcome her fears and do the unexpected, watch Hotstar Specials’ Moving in with Malaika exclusively streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

