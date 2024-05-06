Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lost your iPhone? Here's how you can locate your Apple gadget with Find My app

    People come up with different ways to find their missing devices, but if you own an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods or any kind of Apple device, there's a way to track them down using the inbuilt Find My app.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Losing your devices, particularly phones, is never a pleasant notion, yet it happens to most people on a regular basis. People come up with numerous techniques to discover their misplaced gadgets, but if you possess an iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, or any other Apple device, you can use the built-in discover My app to locate them.

    This well-designed feature from Apple makes it easier to find your devices, but only if you have properly configured the app. The software can be a lifeline if your cellphone is misplaced, lost, or worse, stolen. According to Apple, if your smartphone is online, you may see its location and play a sound to assist you find it.

    However, if the gadget is offline, you can still track its location but it will not be able to play sounds. You may also get exact instructions to your device if its position is shown on the map. You may find AirPods and headphones when they are close to your device and linked via Bluetooth. This function guarantees that even if your device is out of reach or offline, you may still retrieve it. In this post, we will show you how to use the function on your Apple devices.

    How to Set Up Find My iPhone:
    1. Launch the Settings application.
    2. Tap your name, then choose Find My.
    3. Turn on Share My Location if you want friends and relatives to track you.
    4. Activate Find My Network allows you to locate your device even while it is offline.
    5. Turn on Send Last Location to communicate your device's location with Apple when the battery is low.

    To use Find My on iOS, open the app and navigate to the Devices page. Then, you can trace your device's position or set an alarm if it is missing.

    To use Find My on Mac, open a web browser and navigate to iCloud.com. Them, sign in with your Apple ID. Click Find iPhone and input your password. Locate your iOS devices and Mac on the map. Green dots indicate that the equipment is online; grey dots show that it is offline. The last location is displayed for 24 hours.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 4:19 PM IST
