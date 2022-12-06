Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora finally spills the beans on the traumatic car accident to Farah Khan

    The iconic Bollywood diva Malaika Arora talked about the traumatizing car accident story in her much-discussed chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', streaming on Disney + Hotstar. She also opened up on how her ex-husband Arbaaz was one of the first people that she saw after the accident. She also said that she feared not being able to see her son Arhaan from her eyes post the operation.

    Malaika Arora is a name that needs no further introduction. The ageless and iconic Bollywood diva has finally taken the plunge into the OTT world. She is surprising fans and audiences with her vulnerable and undiscovered side in her chat reality show. Titled, 'Moving In With Malaika,' this interactive and unique reality show gives a detailed glance into the life of Malaika Arora.

    Malaika Arora has already started grabbing eyeballs with her new talk reality show, which is streaming on Disney + Hotstar. After being so guarded and fierce about her personal life for many years. Through this reality show, audiences have started seeing how Malaika is opening up about many personal stories and incidents related to her life like never before.

    In the first and opening episode, the renowned Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan comes over to visit Malaika. In the conversation with Farah, Malaika breaks her silence. She talks about the big traumatic car accident that happened earlier this year in April 2022. She had gotten, an eye injury. She also got operated for the same later on. After the accident and operation, she opened her eyes, and interestingly, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, was one of the first people she saw. She shared how Arbaaz was one of the first people by her side. He was there with her the entire time regardless, of "whether it may be past, present or future."

    The iconic B-town diva told Farah that after the eye operation, she could not see for a couple of hours. She shared that it felt like she lost her eyesight. She also added that this made her emotional on realizing that she would not get to see her son, Arhaan again. 

    Explaining the same in detail to Farah, Malaika said, "At that moment, I thought I was disfigured. I thought, I've lost my sight in that moment, because I couldn't see anything for those few hours. There was so much glass shard in my eye and blood."

    Malaika opened up more about that moment and revealed, "So, I couldn't see. For me, in that moment, I genuinely thought that I don't think I will survive and I may not see Arhaan again. I was taken to hospital, surgery happened, etc."

    The much-discussed chat reality show, 'Moving In With Malaika', is streaming now on Disney + Hotstar.

