'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry

In a recent interview with a renowned host, the award-winning rapper and singer Honey Singh opened up on his bipolar disorder transformation journey and how he had failed to make a comeback in the music industry because of his health issues.

We all know that Honey Singh took the music industry by storm when he introduced rapping in his songs. He has given countless hit and iconic songs like Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Sunny Sunny, Makhna, Jaam, Khadke Glassy, and so on. After taking a hiatus, he is back with a bang as he recently released his party track ‘Yai Re’ alongside Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur.

Opening up on how his song became hits but failed in making a comeback, Honey added, "My songs became hits, and I was making a comeback but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha. Gaana hit ho raha tha, but mujhe accept nahi kar rahe the log (I was fat, people said, This is not the look, the comeback was not happening). The songs were hits, but people were not accepting me)."

While many love him for his songs and swag, not all know that the singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had psychotic symptoms. Because of these health issues, he also failed to make his comeback, into the music industry.

Honey Singh said, "When I fell ill, many things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan, and worked on a Star Plus project where I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

Recalling how his family members spoke about contracts, facing losses, and getting sued, Honey said, "Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it). It took me five years, but I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother that I'm unable to do anything. She told me You started as a music producer, so begin writing beats again."