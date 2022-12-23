Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry

    In a recent interview with a renowned host, the award-winning rapper and singer Honey Singh opened up on his bipolar disorder transformation journey and how he had failed to make a comeback in the music industry because of his health issues.
     

    'Woh comeback nahi ho raha tha': Honey Singh talks about failing to make comeback in music industry vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    We all know that Honey Singh took the music industry by storm when he introduced rapping in his songs. He has given countless hit and iconic songs like Yaar Tera Superstar, Love Dose, Blue Eyes, Angrezi Beat, Lungi Dance, Dope Shope, Sunny Sunny, Makhna, Jaam, Khadke Glassy, and so on. After taking a hiatus, he is back with a bang as he recently released his party track ‘Yai Re’ alongside Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend, Iulia Vantur.

    Opening up on how his song became hits but failed in making a comeback, Honey added, "My songs became hits, and I was making a comeback but was facing failures. Mota tha, logo ne kaha, Yeh woh look nahi hai, woh comeback nahi horaha. Gaana hit ho raha tha, but mujhe accept nahi kar rahe the log (I was fat, people said, This is not the look, the comeback was not happening). The songs were hits, but people were not accepting me)."

    ALSO READ: 'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry

    While many love him for his songs and swag, not all know that the singer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had psychotic symptoms. Because of these health issues, he also failed to make his comeback, into the music industry.

    Honey Singh said, "When I fell ill, many things were going on in life. I had the SLAM tour with Shah Rukh Khan, and worked on a Star Plus project where I chose its name. I designed it for a year. When the show started, a lot of work was there. I was also doing a Punjabi film. A lot of things were happening. When I collapsed, when I had bipolar disorder and psychotic symptoms on set of Raw Star, maine kaha kuch problem hai mere dimaag mein, kuch hogaya hai. Mereko isko theek karne do (I said there is some problem in my brain, something has happened. I want to fix it)."

    ALSO READ: 'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

    Recalling how his family members spoke about contracts, facing losses, and getting sued, Honey said, "Mujhe kuch nahi karna, mujhe isko theek karna hai (I don’t want to do it, I want to work on it). It took me five years, but I got better. I then wanted to make music. I told my mother that I'm unable to do anything. She told me You started as a music producer, so begin writing beats again."

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry vma

    'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry

    'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannada not to mock other film industries

    'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

    Watch: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellisery release title announcement video of their much-awaited project vma

    Watch: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery release title announcement video of their much-awaited project

    Connect star Anupam Kher Exclusive Interview with Asianet News Network

    Anupam Kher Exclusive: 'Never thought 2022 would be my year...'

    Jhoome Jo: SRK, Deepika-starrer Pathaan's song creates new record, crosses 5.1 million views in 4 hours vma

    Jhoome Jo: SRK, Deepika-starrer Pathaan's song creates new record, crosses 5.1 million views in 4 hours

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1000 times - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Kochi Biennale off to chaotic start; Artists and visitors 'disappointed'

    Spain passes new transgender bill allows people above 16 to legally change their gender gcw

    Spain passes new transgender bill, allows people above 16 to legally change their gender

    We will not hesitate to kill or die Kerala govts new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming AJR

    'We will not hesitate to kill or die...' Kerala govt's new eco-sensitive zone map leaves villagers fuming

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart - adt

    PhonePe officially separates from parent company Flipkart

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon