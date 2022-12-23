Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

    In a recent sit-down interview with a reputed media publication, the nuanced pan-Indian superstar Yash who won the hearts of audiences in India with KGF and KGF: Chapter 2, opened up on how he does not want Karnataka people to make fun of other film industries. He also shared how they should respect Bollywood.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Kannada actor Yash gained pan-Indian popularity after the release of his film KGF and its sequel KGF 2. The film also starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and several others in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the sequel, KGF Chapter 2, became one of the most successful films of this year. In a recent interview, the actor shared that he would want every actor and director from his industry to become a pan-Indian star. He also added that he doesn't want the Karnataka people to make fun of other film industries.

    In the latest interview with a reputed entertainment publication, The pan-Indian Kollywood superstar Yash spoke up about how he does not want their Karnataka people to put down other industry. He said, "I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down because we faced that problem when everyone treated us like that. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start ill-treating anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this North and south."

    Furthermore, Yash added that it is not to corner and make fun of anyone. He also shared how it is a negative development when someone starts ridiculing Bollywood like it is nothing. He said, "As a country, we should make good films, develop infrastructure, and build theatres. There is so much to do. This generation should stop fighting among ourselves, go out and compete with the rest of the world and say, India has arrived."

    While ardent fans of Yash are awaiting the announcement of his next film with bated breath, he made headlines after participating in the event held in Bangalore. The event was attended in majority by hundreds of fans of the Sandalwood actor. Each of them got extremely lucky as they got the opportunity to click a selfie with their favorite superstar. According to reports, the 36-year-old patiently posed for pictures and selfies with nearly 700 fans at the Bangalore event.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
