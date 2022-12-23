'Hope we do not get complacent like Hindi cinema': SS Rajamouli warns the South industry

In a recent sit-down interview with a leading entertainment publication, the noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli is an icon who has changed the perception of the South industry in the past five years. The Baahubali series fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli talks about the rise of the South film industry. He warned their industry against getting proud and comfortable like Bollywood now that they are getting international recognition.

SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest names in the South industry today. He primarily works in the Tollywood industry. He is a noted filmmaker who does not need any introduction. All three of his films, Baahubali: The Rise, Baahubali: The Conclusion, and RRR, have become iconic films that have successfully changed the perception of the South industry, not just in India but also globally. These historical action period drama films are the highest-Indian-grossing films of Indian cinema to date. These films are also one of the most expensive films ever made.

Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli has given some of the most clutter-breaking and cult-successful films like Magadheera, Eega, the Baahubali film franchise, and RRR. It is not wrong to say that SS Rajamouli is the filmmaker who paved the way for pan-Indian films in the South industry which have also broken the records of Bollywood in 2022.

ALSO READ: 'Respect Bollywood': KGF Chapter 2 star Yash tells Kannadigas not to mock other film industries

SS Rajamouli's films have been a game changer for Prabhas, Rana Daggubatti, NTR Jr, and Ram Charan. These stars became pan-Indian heart-throbs and globally prominent South industry superstars ever since. They all have created huge fanbases across the globe and not just in India. While, the Baahubali film franchise is one of Prabhas's career-best performances to date. RRR has made NTR Jr the pan-Indian superstar globally.

In a recent sit-down interview with a leading entertainment portal, SS Rajamouli opened up on why the South industry should not get comfortable like Bollywood is. He also opened up on why Bollywood charm could be fading away fast. SS Rajamouli said, "When the corporates started coming into Hindi cinema. They started paying high fees. The hunger to succeed came down. Here in the South, we do not have that. You have to swim, or you are going to sink. I hope we don’t get complacent now."

ALSO READ: Watch: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery release title announcement video of their much-awaited project

Furthermore, the filmmaker also shared details about the one film that he felt envious from. SS Rajamouli said, "There is one shot in Vikram at the end, when Kamal sir walks towards the camera and starts chewing gum. I was like, damn, this has to be mine not some Lokesh Kangaraj's."