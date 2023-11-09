Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Archies' trailer: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are on a mission to change the world

    Zoya Akhtar dropped the trailer of her coming film 'The Archies' which finally discloses the film's plot.

    'The Archies' trailer: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda are on a mission to change the world
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    Zoya Akhtar has finally released the trailer for her much-anticipated film, 'The Archies'. The film has almost entirely new cast members and is termed to be a celebrity kids film as it stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will also have Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina round out the cast. While the first trailer, posters, and songs hinted that 'The Archies' was set in the 1950s and 1960s, the trailer finally disclosed the film's plot.

    The trailer

    According to the trailer, Suhana Khan is the daughter of a rich businessman who tries to demolish Green Park and several other places to build a hotel. Her friends dislike her and hence she tries to fix things by urging her father to not destroy nature. The entire group of friends are now on a mission to change the world and save the history and important places of the country. The film also has a message that everything is not about profit, but about emotions as well.  

    The characters

    Suhana plays Veronica Lodge, a girl who has just returned from the UK and is ready to dive into the 2.0 version of her teenage life in 'The Archies', which is set in desi Riverdale. Betty Cooper, played by Khushi, and Archie Andrews, played by Agastya, are her best friends. While everything appears to be going well in their lives, Veronica's father decides to bring malls and development to Riverdale.

    'The Archies' songs

    'Va Va Vroom' and 'Sunoh' are 'The Archies' first two singles that have been released so far. Both songs were written by Javed Akhtar. 'Sunoh' was written by Ankur Tiwari, and 'Va Va Vroom' was written by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

    'The Archies' 

    'The Archies' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language teen musical comedy film directed by Zoya Akhtar and based on the American comic book series of the same name. It will be available on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
