Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Squid Game 2' first look: Makers give sneak peek into show's upcoming season, shares video and pictures

    According to a brief trailer, 'Squid Game 2' appears to pick up where the first season left off.

    'Squid Game 2' first look: Makers give sneak peek into show's upcoming season, shares video and pictures RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

    'Squid Game' season 2 is ready to premiere on Netflix! The hit South Korean drama, which captivated audiences in 2021, is returning this year, and the first peek at the new season is available. As previously announced, Lee Jung-Jae will reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun, and this time he appears enraged. Season 2 of Squid Game appears to pick up where the first season left off, according to a brief trailer.

    In the video, Lee Jung-Jae is seen walking out of the airport with red hair and is angry. He threatens an unknown individual on the other end of the phone call. "I'll find you. No matter what it takes," he stated, establishing the tone for the series. Aside from the teaser, the series released a few images from the show, one of which included Gong Yoo.

    Also read: 'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date

    The first look

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

    'Squid Game' debuted in September 2021 and quickly became a global hit for the streaming service, topping rankings across the world to become the most-watched Netflix series of all time. The survival drama, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows hundreds of cash-strapped participants who accept an offer to compete in children's games for an enticing reward of 45.6 billion won (USD 38.3 million), but the stakes are fatal.

    The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun reprising their roles as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun appear in the cast, as do Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress RBA

    Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress

    'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date RKK

    'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date

    BREAKING Tamil actor Vijay launches his political party; names it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam ATG

    BREAKING: Tamil actor Vijay launches his political party; names it Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam

    Poonam Pandey's last video: Model-actor dies of cervical cancer at 32; check out her last Instagram post (WATCH) RBA

    Poonam Pandey's last video: Model dies of cervical cancer at 32; check out her last Instagram post (WATCH)

    WATCH: Bridgerton season 3 first look out, to release on Netflix on THIS date RKK

    WATCH: Bridgerton season 3 first look out, to have Netflix release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching 2nd Test century with a six wins hearts; WATCH viral video snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reaching 2nd Test century with a six wins hearts; WATCH viral video

    Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress RBA

    Poonam Pandey no more: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Sambhavna Seth and others mourn for actress

    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted ED custody for five days in land scam case AJR

    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted ED custody for five days in land scam case

    'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date RKK

    'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date

    Explained Following RBI curbs, will Paytm app, its wallet and UPI services work after February 29 snt

    Explained: Following RBI curbs, will Paytm app, its wallet and UPI services work after February 29?

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon