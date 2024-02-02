Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Crew' announcement video: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film to hit theatres on THIS date

    In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are seen wandering through airport hallways dressed in red Air Hostess outfits.

    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    The makers of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's 'The Crew' released the film's first look. A new video announcement confirms that 'The Crew' will land in March. Kareena took to Instagram on Friday to provide a sneak peek of the film, as well as the release date. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti were seen wandering through airport hallways dressed in red Air Hostess outfits. Although their faces were not visible, they were observed walking with their baggage.

    The video suggested that the film would concentrate on three flight crew members. The video is set to Khal Nayak's hit song Choli Ke Peeche. The voiceover in the video said, "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Aaj ki flight mein aap sabka swagat hi. Humara crew aapka bahut khyaal rakhega, but aapse ek niwedhan hai ke apni choli tightly badle taaki dil bahar naa ghir jaye."

    'The Crew' is a second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is hailed as the most ambitious initiative. The shooting took place in both Mumbai and Abu Dhabi and is an upcoming film that follows three hardworking ladies as their fates lead them into some unexpected situations and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film has an amazing star cast which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, and will be released in theatres on March 24, 2024.

