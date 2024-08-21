Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday, urges everyone to participate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammooty Fans and Welfare Association International aims to collect 30,000 blood donations on the actor's birthday, September 7, as part of their annual social service tradition. The campaign will start in Australia on August 20 and continue for a month across 17 countries, hoping to surpass last year's record of 25,000 participants.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Mammooty Fans and Welfare Association International has set an ambitious target of collecting 30,000 blood donations on the actor's birthday, September 7. This drive is part of the organization's annual tradition of conducting social service activities on the actor's special day.

    According to Safeed Muhammad, secretary of the organization, and Arun, state president, the campaign will begin in Australia on August 20 and will continue for a month. The organization has a presence in 17 countries, where the blood donation drive will be held. 

    Last year's blood donation drive saw an overwhelming response, with over 25,000 people participating. This year's campaign aims to surpass that record with Malayalis expected to join the noble cause, making it a massive show of social responsibility.

    For several years, Mammootty has been doing philanthropic activities through his charitable organization 'Care and Share Foundation'. The foundation provides aid to financially backward sections of the community on various fronts, including education and healthcare.

    Speaking of recent work of the organization, they extended assistance to economically disadvantaged students hailing from the Pampady-Pothenpuram region of Kottayam by providing school essentials through the 'Vidyamritham' initiative, which is one of Care & Share's notable charitable programmes. Its primary goal is to ensure economically disadvantaged students have the necessary tools for their studies.

    Following the recent landslides in Wayanad, Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salmaan contributed Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

    Mammootty’s charitable trust also carried out activities to help those in need and mobilized efforts to provide essential items like food items, medicines, clothes, and other necessities.

