Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites

    'Sam Bahadur' is a war drama film based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    The film 'Sam Bahadur', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, has been leaked online. The biographical war drama film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. The film, which was released in theaters on December 1st, has fallen victim to online piracy. 

    Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, and other torrent sites have leaked HD prints of Sam Bahadur. This came as a surprise to everyone, as the audience was anxiously anticipating the film's release on the big screen. Movie piracy has become extremely common in recent years, and a team of professionals is working hard to reduce piracy in the country.

    Vicky's performance in 'Sam Bahadur'

    Netizens reacted well to Sam Bahadur's trailer, and they liked the film's plot. Vicky was hailed for his outstanding performance and acting abilities as Sam. Fans have been anticipating the release of Vicky's Sam Bahadur in theaters. The movie being pirated online is a huge letdown for Sam Bahadur's cast and fans. 

    About 'Sam Bahadur'

    'Sam Bahadur' is a war drama script based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. 

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Manndana's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and other Torrent sites RKK

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others

    Fighter Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action" SHG

    'Fighter': Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action"

    Annapoorani REVIEW: Will Nayanthara's 75th film will be HIT or FLOP? Netizens verdict here RBA

    Annapoorani REVIEW: Will Nayanthara's 75th film will be HIT or FLOP? Netizens verdict here

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh honored for his contributions to cinema RKK

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh honored for his contributions to cinema

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

    Recent Stories

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder snt

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents vkp

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents

    WhatsApp update Secret Code feature for chats launched Here is how you can access it gcw

    WhatsApp update: Secret Code feature for chats launched; Here's how you can access it

    Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero SHG

    Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Manndana's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and other Torrent sites RKK

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon