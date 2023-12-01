'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites

The film 'Sam Bahadur', starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra, has been leaked online. The biographical war drama film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. The film, which was released in theaters on December 1st, has fallen victim to online piracy.

Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilmv, Filmyzilla, Ibomma, and other torrent sites have leaked HD prints of Sam Bahadur. This came as a surprise to everyone, as the audience was anxiously anticipating the film's release on the big screen. Movie piracy has become extremely common in recent years, and a team of professionals is working hard to reduce piracy in the country.

Vicky's performance in 'Sam Bahadur'

Netizens reacted well to Sam Bahadur's trailer, and they liked the film's plot. Vicky was hailed for his outstanding performance and acting abilities as Sam. Fans have been anticipating the release of Vicky's Sam Bahadur in theaters. The movie being pirated online is a huge letdown for Sam Bahadur's cast and fans.

About 'Sam Bahadur'

'Sam Bahadur' is a war drama script based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy