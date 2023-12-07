'Pushpa' famed actor Jagadeesh Prathap arrested, accused for abetting his girlfriend's suicide

According to the police, Jagadeesh is accused of blackmailing the woman and threatening to disclose her private photos on the internet, after which she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room.

'Pushpa' famed actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari was arrested by the Panjagutta police on Wednesday following the murder of his purported girlfriend on November 29, 2023. Inspector B. Durga Rao of Panjagutta claimed the 30-year-old actor was in a live-in relationship with a woman who worked as a junior artiste.

Police statement

According to the police, on November 29, the woman allegedly committed suicide at her home and her father reported Jagadeesh to the police, stating that he was blackmailing and harassing her. The police also mentioned that the girl's father claimed that his daughter took the extreme step because of the harassment.

During the investigation, sufficient evidence against Jagadeesh was discovered on her phone, therefore Panjagutta police filed him under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC and arrested him.

The harassment

The Punjagutta Police discovered during the investigation that Jagadeesh discreetly made a video of the deceased woman as she was with another man on November 27. Jagadeesh is accused of blackmailing the woman and threatening to disclose her private photos on the internet, after which she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room.

About Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari

Jagadeesh was most recently seen in Mythri Movie Makers' low-budget drama 'Satthi Gaani Rendu Yekaralu'. He will next be seen in Nithiin and Sreeleela's 'Extraordinary Man', as well as the upcoming rural drama 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band'.