    'The Archies' review: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor elevate Zoya Akhtar's nostalgic comic-based film

    If you have read the comic book 'The Archies', the film will bring back memories as it is entertaining to watch the characters come to life. The film is more likely to appeal to teenagers than to the older generation.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    Director: Zoya Akhtar
    Cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda
    Duration: 2 hours 23 minutes
    Ratings: 3 stars

    The new generation of actors is here to tell the world that they got the film not because they are celebrity offspring, but because they are highly talented. Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' has three debutants who come with a strong film family background- Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter), and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter) and while they act, you can say that acting runs in their blood. If you have read the comic book of the same name, the film will bring back memories as it is entertaining to watch the characters come to life. The film is more likely to appeal to teenagers than to the older generation. 

    Premise

    The film is set in the 1960s and features romance, friendship, and Riverdale's fate as developers are on a mission to destroy the beloved Green Park. 'The Archies' comes with a motto of, "You are never too young to change the world." Archie Andrews is played by Agastya Nanda, Betty Cooper by Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge.

    Performances

    Agastya Nanda

    Give him a bow!! The 23-year-old plays the lead and is the star of the film. He knows how to get the ladies through his charm as he plays around with two best friends, Betty and Veronica. His cuteness and attractive personality will make the girls in the audience skip a heartbeat.  

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor is a delight to watch as she acts effortlessly. Although she does not get much screen time, every time you watch her, you will catch a glimpse of her sister Janhvi Kapoor acting. Agastya and she, on the other hand, have a better onscreen chemistry and she would have been a better choice for the character of Veronica than Betty Cooper. 

    Suhana Khan

    Honestly, Suhana was average in her performance as she was seen trying very hard to play a rich-spoiled girl part which didn't come easily to her. She can be seen getting a little over-dramatic and she needs to work on her dance moves. But given that this is her debut film, she can get better in the coming years with of course father Shah Rukh Khan helping her. 

    Vedang Raina

    Vedang Raina, who plays Reggie, is fantastic as he takes on the role of a handsome, strong guy who is a school bully.

    Key takeaways

    The film will teach you mixed friendship lessons. It explains how girls shouldn't ruin their friendship just because of a boy and the fact that everyone should get their priorities straight.

    'The Archies' will take you on an emotional trip when reality hits how everyone wants development over emotional attachment and the fact that in today's world, everything is about profit rather than anyone’s life or source of income. 

    It also exemplifies the callous business credo, "Keep feelings aside because it is not personal."  

    Conclusion

    As it is said to be a teen musical film, it is for young people with patience to watch musical films and oh yes, they have a song for every occasion. Basically, the film has more music than dialogue. Songs after every 5 minutes can irritate you a little and your fingers can't stop from hitting the skip button. 

    The audience will be glued to their seats throughout the film as they see a love triangle between Betty-Veronica and Archie. On the other side, how far the builders go to demolish Green Park to replace it with hotels and plazas. The film is also a little stretched and becomes tedious towards the end. 

    Finally, all ends that ends well, and were Archie and his gang able to save Green Park? Or the Business powers take over the young minds? Watch ‘The Archies’ on Netflix to know it all.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
