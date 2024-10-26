"People could lose...": AR Rahman on ethical issues of AI remixing music

Many fans don't know this but even though AR Rahman was the music composer for the film 'OK Jaanu', however, he was not a part of the remixing of his original Humma song from the film Bombay (1995). 

Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

AR Rahman is one of the popular musicians with several masterpieces under his name. The Oscar winner is not just a music composer but a singer, a songwriter, producer, and a philanthropist who is world-renowned for his remarkable contributions in the world of music. In a recent interview, Rahman opened up about his views on people remixing other musicians' work without their permission and also the rising trend of AI-remixed music and the ethical issues related to it. 

AR Rahman on remixing songs 

In a conversation with The Week, AR Rahman spoke against the people remixing songs. He said, "You can't take a song from a movie and use it in another movie six years later, saying you are reimagining it. You can’t reimagine people’s work without their permission. You could post it on Instagram, but certainly not make it mainstream."

Many fans don't know this but even though AR Rahman was the music composer for the film 'OK Jaanu', however, he was not a part of the remixing of his original Humma song from the film Bombay (1995). It was remade as 'The Humma Song' by Tanishk Bagchi and Badshah. 

AI-remixed music 

The 57-year-old composer also talked about the rising trend of AI in music. Rahman called it evil and said, "An even bigger evil is people misusing AI and not paying the composer even if they are borrowing his style. We need to bell this cat because it could lead to major ethical issues. People could lose jobs."

AR Rahman recently used AI voice models of late singers Bamba Bayka and Shahul Hameed in a song 'Thimiri Yezhuda' in the film 'Lal Salaam'. He clarified that he compensated their families fairly for using the late singers voices. 

Rahman recently did score for Amar Singh Chamkila and Tamil film Raayan. He is currently working on Chhava and Thug Life. 

