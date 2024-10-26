'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi

Fans are lauding Tom for standing up and ensuring Zendaya makes it through the crowd safely. 

'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi RTM
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most loved couples on the internet. A video of the couple at the launch event is making rounds on the internet. The Spider-Man actor can be seen rushing to save his beau from the mob of paparazzi and fans at the premier event of Tom’s non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO. 

Fans are lauding Tom for standing up and ensuring Zendaya makes it through the crowd safely. In the video, the two can be seen twinning in burgundy outfits. Zendaya wore a stunning leather dress and Tom sported a burgundy t-shirt giving major couple goals. 

The couple got out of the car together holding hands, however, Zendaya soon got surrounded by a swarm of photographers and fans. Tom notices this and jumps back to save his girlfriend from the mob and makes his way through the crowd. Tom can be heard yelling "No no no" while holding Zendaya's hand walking though the crowd and eventually getting inside the venue. 

Watch the video 

 

 

The video soon went viral and fan comments started pouring in. Many praised Tom for ensuring safety of her girlfriend, however, many also noticed the absence of security for the couple at the event. 

One fan commented, "He did the right thing . He’s an amazing boyfriend"

Many fans also called him a 'gentleman' and  a 'walking greenflag' for gesture he showed towards his partner Zendaya. 

The two love birds met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming and since then many fans have been specualting their relationship, however, the two kept denying. In 2021, a picture of the two kissing at a red light in Los Angeles hit the internet which evidently confirmed there dating rumors. 

Both Tom and Zendaya have been vocal about keeping their love lives private. In an interview with GQ, Tom said, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS] ATG

Mrunal Thakur unwinds in Rishikesh; shares scenic escape with friends [PHOTOS]

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why ATG

Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik's name appears on kids' caretaker's mehendi - WATCH

Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik’s name appears on kids’ caretaker’s mehendi - WATCH

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer's comment linking her with Avinash ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer’s comment linking her with Avinash

"People could lose...": AR Rahman on ethical issues of AI remixing music RTM

"People could lose...": AR Rahman on ethical issues of AI remixing music

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon