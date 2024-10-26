'Gentleman' Tom Holland rushes to protect girlfriend Zendaya from paparazzi

Fans are lauding Tom for standing up and ensuring Zendaya makes it through the crowd safely.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the most loved couples on the internet. A video of the couple at the launch event is making rounds on the internet. The Spider-Man actor can be seen rushing to save his beau from the mob of paparazzi and fans at the premier event of Tom’s non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO.

Fans are lauding Tom for standing up and ensuring Zendaya makes it through the crowd safely. In the video, the two can be seen twinning in burgundy outfits. Zendaya wore a stunning leather dress and Tom sported a burgundy t-shirt giving major couple goals.

The couple got out of the car together holding hands, however, Zendaya soon got surrounded by a swarm of photographers and fans. Tom notices this and jumps back to save his girlfriend from the mob and makes his way through the crowd. Tom can be heard yelling "No no no" while holding Zendaya's hand walking though the crowd and eventually getting inside the venue.

The video soon went viral and fan comments started pouring in. Many praised Tom for ensuring safety of her girlfriend, however, many also noticed the absence of security for the couple at the event.

One fan commented, "He did the right thing . He’s an amazing boyfriend"

Many fans also called him a 'gentleman' and a 'walking greenflag' for gesture he showed towards his partner Zendaya.

The two love birds met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming and since then many fans have been specualting their relationship, however, the two kept denying. In 2021, a picture of the two kissing at a red light in Los Angeles hit the internet which evidently confirmed there dating rumors.

Both Tom and Zendaya have been vocal about keeping their love lives private. In an interview with GQ, Tom said, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

