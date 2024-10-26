Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed while filming his iconic helicopter entry scene in K3G? Here's why

Nikkhil Advani recently shared intriguing insights about Shah Rukh Khan's iconic helicopter entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, revealing that the actor was initially disappointed with how it turned out

Nikkhil Advani, who served as an assistant director for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recently shared an interesting story about Shah Rukh Khan's memorable helicopter entry in the film. According to Advani, Khan had initially envisioned a dramatic jump from the helicopter upon meeting his mother onscreen. However, the actual scene was toned down to a regular exit, which left him a bit disappointed. The filmmaker shared this anecdote during an interview on Cyrus Says' YouTube channel, noting that Khan had wanted a more thrilling entrance.

The grand entry remains iconic among fans, though it didn't match Khan's original vision. Advani explained that the focus of the scene was primarily on Jaya Bachchan’s character, who senses her son's arrival the moment he steps down, marking a heartfelt moment of reunion.

Advani also reflected on his work with Khan in other notable films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Mohabbatein, and directing him in Kal Ho Naa Ho. These romantic dramas significantly contributed to Khan’s reputation as Bollywood’s 'King of Romance.' Yet, Advani revealed that Khan, behind the scenes, often expressed a desire to explore different genres, showing a particular dislike for love stories.

Adding another behind-the-scenes glimpse, Advani shared that Khan personally choreographed the basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where ‘Rahul’ and ‘Anjali’ first meet, treating it more like an action sequence than a sports scene. This unique contribution earned him an early credit for “thrills” in the film’s opening credits.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham directed by Karan Johar and produced by Yash Johar remains one of Shah Rukh Khan's most iconic films. The multi-starrer film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in pivotal roles. The movie released in 2001 and became one of that years highest grossing films.

Currently, Khan is set to appear in King by Sujoy Ghosh, where he will, for the first time, share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Fans are eager to see this family duo in action.

