Fourth marriage? Fans shocked as Armaan Malik’s name appears on kids’ caretaker’s mehendi - WATCH

YouTuber Armaan Malik, known for his appearances on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has sparked rumors of a fourth marriage with his children's caretaker, Laksh. Speculation grew after fans spotted his real name, "Sandeep," on her mehendi for Karwa Chauth 2024, fueling assumptions that she fasted for him

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and YouTuber Armaan Malik is once again in the spotlight, as rumors circulate about his alleged fourth marriage to his children’s caretaker, Laksh. Speculation began after netizens noticed Armaan’s real name, "Sandeep," inscribed on Laksh's hand in a viral Karwa Chauth 2024 photo. Reports suggest Laksh observed the Karwa Chauth fast, a tradition where married women fast for their husbands’ longevity, further fueling the marriage rumors.

A photo of Laksh's mehendi with “Sandeep” on her hand went viral on Reddit, sparking discussions. Recently, Armaan shared photos of himself with Laksh on social media, with a caption roughly translating to, “It’s people’s job to judge you; haters don’t run your home,” which many believe indirectly referenced the ongoing rumors.

Did Armaan Malik get married again? 😨
byu/crazychickkk inInstaCelebsGossip

Currently, Armaan is married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. He was previously married to a woman named Sumitra at the age of 17; however, they divorced shortly after. Recently, Armaan’s wife Kritika clarified that he is not married to Laksh, addressing fan inquiries in one of their YouTube videos. When asked by a viewer if Armaan had any involvement with Laksh, Kritika responded by saying that their family had clarified many times that Armaan has only two wives, Payal and Kritika. She explained that Armaan is involved in the acting industry and collaborates with various people on videos, including Laksh, who has been with their family for three years. Kritika added that Laksh manages videos on their children’s social media accounts and is part of their family dynamic, referring to her mother as "Mumma" and caring for their children like an aunt.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer’s comment linking her with Avinash

