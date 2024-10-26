Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer’s comment linking her with Avinash

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha remarked on Karan Veer’s failed marriage after he linked her with Avinash. Meanwhile, Muskan Bamne faced eviction from the house

Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne evicted; Eisha Singh fires back at Karan Veer's comment linking her with Avinash ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

The October 25 episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought tension to the house as contestants were asked to sacrifice their belongings in exchange for basic food supplies. Nyrra Banerjee gave up her father’s cherished ring, and Sara sacrificed a photo of her child by placing it in the fire pit. However, some contestants chose not to part with their possessions, deciding to endure hunger rather than let go of their personal items. This ration task caused a noticeable shift in dynamics, sparking conflict between the two partners in jail, Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan, who later mocked each other openly.

Karan Veer made a remark about Avinash and Arfeen's behavior during the task, commenting that both “revealed their character” and had acted poorly. During a separate conversation with Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh mentioned that life coach Arfeen had read her palm, hinting that he might reveal a significant initial after the show ended. In a light-hearted exchange on the same topic, Karan Veer’s remarks annoyed Eisha, particularly when he joked about a love connection, suggesting it might be “A.”

Eisha, feeling provoked, responded to the contestant from Pandya Store by remarking that, while his two marriages may have ended, she had never commented on it, adding that she is “single but not available.” Her reaction suggested that the existing cold war between Eisha and Karan Veer could soon escalate into a full-blown argument.

Later in the episode, Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to decide which contestant with the “expiry soon” tag would be evicted. The majority voted for Muskan Bamne, leading to her elimination. As part of the eviction process, housemates placed “get-out” stickers on the chosen contestant’s face, explaining their reasons for nominating her. Many felt that Muskan, an actress from Anupama, did not interact much within the house.

Despite this mid-week elimination, Bigg Boss announced that another eviction would occur during the Weekend Ka Vaar (WKV) from among the nominated housemates: Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, and Nyrra Banerjee. In a promo for the next episode, Salman Khan is shown addressing the contestants, expressing his dissatisfaction with the week’s events.

