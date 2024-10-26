IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's ongoing struggle with the bat continued in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, sparking a wave of reactions by fans on social media platforms.

IND vs NZ, Pune Test: Rohit Sharma's struggles with bat sparks meme fest as fans react to continued poor form snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's ongoing struggle with the bat continued in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune on Saturday, leaving fans both frustrated and amused. Following a disappointing outing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, where he managed only eight runs during India's pursuit to chase a target of 359 to level the series, social media erupted with memes reflecting increasing criticism against the Indian captain.

In the first innings of the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, falling to NZ pacer Tim Southee just after nine balls. In the second innings, the Indian skipper seemed to start positively after he slammed a boundary on the first ball he faced. However, Mitchell Santner cut short his innings when Rohit Sharma attempted to defend the ball, but found himself caught out after an inside edge landed in the hands of Will Young at short leg.

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma has accumulated a mere 62 runs across four innings, averaging 15.50. This follows a similarly disappointing series against Bangladesh, where he scored only 42 runs at an average of 10.50.

In light of his recent struggles, social media has been flooded with memes that humourously express fans' frustrations. "Happy retirement Rohit Sharma," quipped one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan said, "Again a pathetic performance but you can’t be dropped because you are captain."

A third fan said, "Leave cricket before cricket leaves you."

Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions from fans on Rohit Sharma's continued poor form:

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala vs Bengal toss delayed by rain

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: India's chase for 359; Rohit falls early, Jaiswal and Gill counterattack scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India's chase for 359; Rohit falls early, Jaiswal and Gill counterattack

cricket India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3: IND need 359 runs for victory scr

IND vs NZ 2024: India need 359 runs for victory in second Test

cricket ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final scr

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghanistan A Defeats India A to enter final

cricket Pakistan vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Pakistan Gains Upper Hand scr

PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Pakistan in commanding position at stumps on Day 2

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating indias cultural legacy anr

Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Museum to host monumental exhibition celebrating India’s cultural legacy

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account RTM

Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual ATG

Unique menstruation custom: Israeli girls' beauty ritual

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad anr

'You will be my teachers in this journey...' Priyanka Gandhi writes open letter to people of Wayanad

Iran air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH) AJR

Iran's air defense systems intercept Israeli strikes in dramatic new footage (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon