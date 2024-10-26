IND vs NZ 2024: India's chase for 359; Rohit falls early, Jaiswal and Gill counterattack

India holds strong hopes of victory in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, chasing a target of 359 runs. Despite captain Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's aggressive batting propelled India to 81 runs in 12 overs at lunch on Day 3. With nine wickets in hand, India needs 278 more runs to win. Unlike their first innings, India adopted an attacking approach in the second innings.

Early Shock

India received an early scare in the first ball of the innings bowled by Tim Southee. Glenn Phillips appeared to have caught Jaiswal in the gully, but the TV umpire's review confirmed that the ball had bounced before reaching Phillips, giving India a reprieve. Jaiswal responded by hitting a six off the next ball, followed by a boundary, setting the tone for his innings.

Jaiswal went on to score 46 runs, while Gill is at the other end with 22 runs to his name. India will need to create history if they are to chase 359 runs in the fourth innings on home soil. In 26 instances, where India faced fourth innings targets of over 300, they have managed just one successful chase, that was against England, scoring 387, in 2008.

Earlier, New Zealand, resuming their innings at 198-5 on Day 3, were bowled out for 255. Ravindra Jadeja, with three wickets, was instrumental in dismissing the Kiwis in the first session of the day. Ashwin took one wicket, while the last batsman, William O'Rourke, was run out. Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 48.

