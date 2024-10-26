Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi: Dil-Luminati India Tour starts at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Photos)

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh expressed his delight at the Dil-Luminati India Tour. He will perform in Delhi on October 26 and 27 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is preparing for the Indian part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which has taken him across numerous nations. Diljit shared fresh images and conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event in Delhi on October 26 and 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He posted photos when he arrived in Delhi before the show. He jokingly captioned the images, "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai?" (What is the current weather in Delhi?). "Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24 (sic)."

Diljit also posted an Instagram story of the cabin of his jet, set to the popular song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from Purab Aur Paschim.

Diljit added a touch of patriotism by adding the phrase "INDIA" beneath a tricolour sticker, expressing his love for the nation.

Prior to the India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour, the singer appeared in Canada, the United States, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand.

During this trip in Delhi, he also visited the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to take blessings. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, Diljit was seen inside the gurudwara.

As he entered the gurudwara, the singer prayed with his hands folded, lowered his head, and touched the stairs. He was also observed accepting prasad (holy offerings). The singer donned a white T-shirt beneath a black denim jacket and trousers. He also donned a crimson turban.

The video was posted with the caption, "Bangla Sahib (folded hands emoji)." Diljit's song Aar Nanak Paar Nanak was added as the background song in the post.

Meanwhile, Diljit has made history as the first Indian singer to appear on the cover of Billboard Canada. The magazine's initial print edition will feature exclusive images of the Punjabi sensation, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and anecdotes from his trailblazing Dil-Luminati tour.

