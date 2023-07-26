'Oppenheimer': Varun Dhawan takes potshots at 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene

Bawaal has been facing backlash and wrath for its insensitive use of Holocaust references as a plot device. Now, Varun Dhawan has reacted to the ongoing 'Oppenheimer' controversy, where many people got irked by the Bhagavad Gita reference in the steamy scene picturised on Cillian Murphy and the female lead.

Varun Dhawan has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding his recently released movie Bawaal, which has apparently come under the notice of netizens', and also heavily facing backlash and wrath from fans and audiences for its insensitive use of Holocaust references as a plot device. While finally opening up on the ongoing debate around the Auschwitz controversy in Bawaal, Varun took an indirect dig at the Bhagavad Gita scene in Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer, that got released on the same day as Bawaal in cinemas. Varun Dhawan is lately doing content-oriented roles which is winning the hearts of his fans as he is showing off his mettle and versatility as an actor who can pull off any diverse character with finesse and ease.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video, opened to a mixed bag of reviews from critics, with some of them criticising its approach to sensitive historical events. Finally reacting to the entire controversy, Varun told a leading entertainment portal, "Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I do not understand where that sensitivity or trigger goes when they watch an English film. I am saying for an example. They are allowed to do everything there, take leaps and show things in a certain way, but you will find that correct."

Without directly mentioning Oppenheimer, Varun said, "I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film recently released. It is a particular scene that is important to our culture and our country. But that is okay for you. But you do not feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?."

Oppenheimer, a 180-minute-long compelling sci-fi action thriller period biographical drama on the titular American theoretical physicist and father of atomic bomb Robert J Oppenheimer, opened in India on Friday to positive reviews and has reportedly minted close to Rs 56 crores at the box office in four days. Worldwide, the film has collected over USD 174 million.

