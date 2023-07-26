Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Thalapathy Vijay: Jawan to have fight sequences between two stars? Read this

    As per reports, the Tamil superstar is making a brief appearance in Jawan, and fans are eagerly waiting for some beans to be spilt in the matter. In the interview, action choreographer Yannick Ben said that the audience can see Khan and Vijay in the same frame.

    Fans have been looking forward to witnessing Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay on screen since the Jawan preview was released. Many sources claim that South Superstar will make a brief cameo in Jawan, and fans are anxious to learn more about the topic. Amid the excitement, the film's action choreographer Yannick Ben recently discussed the two main combat sequences between SRK and Vijay.

    He didn't say if he was referring to Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Sethupathi. Yannick confirmed in an interview with Etimes that the viewers would be able to witness SRK and Vijay in the same frame. He stated that they were handling two segments: the jail conflict and the Pune railway station. Yannick grinned and replied, "I am not sure about Thalapathy Vijay."

    Many rumours say Thalapathy Vijay will appear in Jawan as a cameo. According to reports, Vijay did not ask a fee for his special presence because he has a fantastic rapport with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. SRK recently met with fans on Twitter via a #AskSRK session, during which he revealed numerous fascinating details regarding his film Jawan. He revealed that he watched a lot of Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Yash films to prepare for his performance in Jawan. He also said that these celebrities and their films assisted him in understanding the language and idioms.

    A user inquired, "Did you watch a lot of movies based on your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?" "I watched a lot of Atlee films," he said. Sir Vijay. Arjun ji, Allu Arjun. Sir Rajni. Yash and a slew of other stars to comprehend the language of expression for the planet being constructed. And sure, I did prepare for my own persona as well. #Jawan."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nayanthara plays the female protagonist in Jawan, which also marks her Bollywood debut. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay will appear in the film as a cameo. However, the creators have yet to make an announcement.

