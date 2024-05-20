Entertainment

A look at Radhika Merchant's space-themed wedding party outfit

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to get married in July.

Second pre-wedding event

According to speculations, the Ambanis will organize a second pre-wedding event for the pair between May 28 and 30, 2024, on a cruise ship off the coast of South France. 

Pictures from Radhika's first look at her wedding party outfit, and are simply breathtaking.

Designer Grace Ling has created Radhika Merchant's wedding celebration attire for the space-themed wedding party.

The goal was for a Galactic Princess draped in a cloth effect. The outfit contains 3D-carved and sculpted components made of aerospace aluminum technology. 

The dress is made from flexible and delicate material. Crafted using cutting-edge technology, it required the expertise of 30 artisans to complete.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding date

The couple are said to get married on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

