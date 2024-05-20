Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl eats liquid nitrogen paan at wedding, gets hole in her stomach

    A 12-year-old girl in Bengaluru needed emergency surgery after consuming liquid nitrogen paan, which caused a hole in her stomach. Treated at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, she underwent extensive procedures and spent 14 days recovering. This incident highlights the severe risks of trendy experimental foods, prompting experts to call for increased safety measures.

    A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after consuming a liquid nitrogen paan at a wedding reception in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. The girl developed a hole in her stomach and had to undergo emergency surgery. This trendy food item, which emits smoke when consumed, has become increasingly popular. However, this incident highlights the hidden dangers associated with such experimental foods.

    Doctors at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital reported that the girl underwent an exploratory laparotomy combined with an intraoperative OGD endoscopy. This procedure allowed them to examine her oesophagus, stomach, and duodenum. They discovered an unhealthy patch in her abdomen measuring approximately 4x5 cm.

    The surgical team, led by Dr. Vijay H.S., had to remove a part of the girl's stomach. She remained in the ICU for eight days following the surgery and was discharged after six more days of hospital care.

    Dr. Vijay emphasized that several similar cases have been reported across the country. He stressed the importance of taking these incidents seriously and implementing safety measures when dealing with experimental foods.

    Liquid nitrogen, when vaporized in an enclosed space, can produce a tremendous amount of energy, leading to severe damage. Health experts warn that inhaling these vapours can cause respiratory problems, and the substance can also cause significant tissue damage due to its hazardous nature.

    This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of trendy food experiments. Authorities and health professionals urge the public to exercise caution and prioritize safety over novelty in food consumption.

