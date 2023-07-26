Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' beats Christopher Nolan’s 'The Dark Knight'; read THIS

Barbie, the fantasy comedy-drama starring Margot Robbie, has become one of the year's biggest box office success stories. The Greta Gerwig-directed picture, which opened in theatres on July 21st, has thrilled filmgoers worldwide. Barbie successfully outperformed Christopher's highly anticipated movie Oppenheimer at the box office in all but a few large countries, including India. Barbie has now broken a 15-year-old record set by Christopher Nolan's blockbuster The Dark Knight.

Cillian Murphy recalls getting a call from Christopher Nolan about Oppenheimer:

Cillian Murphy talked up about Oppenheimer and portraying the main character in Christopher Nolan's famous film, Oppenheimer, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2. He also spoke at length about getting the filmmaker's call for the film. "You get one or two of those calls in your career if you're lucky, you know?" It was the nicest sensation ever. "It was kind of euphoric," Murphy recounted in his conversation.

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer preparations:

During his interview with BBC Radio 2, the Oppenheimer actor also discussed how he prepared for the hit picture. "And then you think to yourself, 'Oh, that's a lot of work.'" So I just began working right away. "I had about six months between when he (Christopher Nolan) called me and when we started shooting," Cillian Murphy stated in an interview. "The script was solid and there, and it was one of the best I'd ever read." "It was magnificent," the extremely skilled actor continued.

Everything about Oppenheimer

The biographical thriller is based on Robert J Oppenheimer's book, American Prometheus, which was published in 2005 and was written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. Along with Cillian Murphy, the Christopher Nolan-directed film has a superb supporting ensemble that includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and many others.