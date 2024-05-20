5 most-awaited new features coming to WhatsApp

Technology
Currently available to some beta testers, the “locked chats on linked devices” feature will let users protect their conversations from their linked devices.
It will allow users to share videos of up to 1 minute in length via status updates. Earlier, the limit to share videos on status updates was 30 seconds.
According to the report, making the ability to explore channels more visible offers the advantage of improving user engagement with content discovery.
Specifically, this feature will disable all animations for emojis, stickers, and avatars, providing them with enhanced control over their chat experience.
Lastly, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to mark “community group chats as hidden”. This feature will be available in the future update of the app.