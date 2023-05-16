Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut leaves Salman Khan wordless after she seems to take a jab at him for his behaviour. Watch the viral video here.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about her unembarrassed and unapologetically bold opinions. She had once been a guest on the Bigg Boss season 7 sets hosted by Salman Khan. Kangana Ranaut, who often grabs headlines for taking sly digs at Bollywood actors and filmmakers, didn't even spare Salman Khan during her appearance.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Salman Khan comically admits and goes on record to reveal that they had to make numerous requests to Kangana to come on Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores

Explaining this point in detail, Salman Khan added, "Kitne minnate karne ke baad yahan par aayi hai yeh". The Rangoon actress then replied, "Aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe lagta hai mujhe inse yaha par hi milna chahiye, bahut tehzeeb mein pesh aa rahe hai yeh (I think I should meet him here only, he is behaving very well)."

Kangana Ranaut then cheekily adds in Hindi, "I think we should do all our appointments and meetings on this stage." Kangana's outspoken and spontaneously witty response left Salman Khan quiet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her next 'Emergency' where she plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her role to justify it. Directed by Ranaut only, the biopic also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It will release on October 20, 2023.

ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis