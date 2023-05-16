Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut leaves Salman Khan wordless after she seems to take a jab at him for his behaviour. Watch the viral video here.

    Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 16, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being vocal about her unembarrassed and unapologetically bold opinions. She had once been a guest on the Bigg Boss season 7 sets hosted by Salman Khan. Kangana Ranaut, who often grabs headlines for taking sly digs at Bollywood actors and filmmakers, didn't even spare Salman Khan during her appearance.

    In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Salman Khan comically admits and goes on record to reveal that they had to make numerous requests to Kangana to come on Bigg Boss.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores

    Explaining this point in detail, Salman Khan added, "Kitne minnate karne ke baad yahan par aayi hai yeh". The Rangoon actress then replied, "Aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe lagta hai mujhe inse yaha par hi milna chahiye, bahut tehzeeb mein pesh aa rahe hai yeh (I think I should meet him here only, he is behaving very well)." 

    Kangana Ranaut then cheekily adds in Hindi, "I think we should do all our appointments and meetings on this stage." Kangana's outspoken and spontaneously witty response left Salman Khan quiet.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana is all set to ablaze the silver screen with her next 'Emergency' where she plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her role to justify it. Directed by Ranaut only, the biopic also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It will release on October 20, 2023.

    ALSO READ: Amyra Dastur HOT Photos: Actress raises temperature by flaunting toned body in sexy bikinis

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    My mom thought I was autistic: Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez shocks with childhood revelations-ayh

    'My mom thought I was autistic': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shocks with childhood revelations

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores vma

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores

    From Kedarnath to Cannes says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year MSW

    ‘From Kedarnath to Cannes’, says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year

    Kapil Sharma's reaction to Sudha Murty saying why Salman Khan is apt for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' wins hearts vma

    Kapil Sharma's reaction to Sudha Murty saying why Salman Khan is apt for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' wins hearts

    Simi Garewal gives clarification post endless trolling on Mahesh Bhupathi's video clip with ex-wife vma

    Simi Garewal gives clarification post endless trolling on Mahesh Bhupathi's video clip with ex-wife

    Recent Stories

    My mom thought I was autistic: Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez shocks with childhood revelations-ayh

    'My mom thought I was autistic': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shocks with childhood revelations

    HOTNESS Alert! Shehnaaz Gill's SEXY photos from her Thailand vacay go viral (Pictures) RBA

    HOTNESS Alert! Shehnaaz Gill's SEXY photos from her Thailand vacay go viral (Pictures)

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores vma

    Kangana Ranaut breaks down her thoughts as PVR INOX suffers loss worth Rs 333 crores

    Dont use sugar substitutes for weight loss: WHO issues new guidelines; check details AJR

    Don't use sugar substitutes for weight loss: WHO issues new guidelines; check details

    Kerala: Patient abuses doctor in General Hospital, arrested anr

    Kerala: Patient abuses doctor in General Hospital, arrested

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon