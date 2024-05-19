Entertainment

IPL 2024

 Anushka Sharma in tears, Vijay Mallya cheers as RCB qualifies for playoffs 

Image credits: X

RCB vs CSK

Saturday, May 18, was an electrifying weekend when RCB defeated CSK by 27 runs to enter the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Image credits: X

RCB's 5th win in a row

This was RCB's fifth consecutive win which made them enter the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka Sharma cheers loud

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was seen cheering for him in the stands and was seen in tears after the teams win.

Image credits: X

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, RCB's former owner also congratulated the team on X saying, 'Onward & upward towards the throphy'. 

Image credits: X

RCB vs CSK

CSK struggled to get going in their chase of 219 runs, losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck and Daryl Mitchell for 4. 

Image credits: Instagram

RCB vs CSK

Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane attempted to recover, but when Rahane was dismissed for 33 runs off 22 balls, CSK needed 114 runs from the final ten overs to win.

Image credits: Instagram

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Fans where eager to see Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni play as opponents for the last time as it is believed that MSD will retire after this IPL season.

Image credits: Instagram
