Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Meenakshi Seshadri dances on 'Mere Ram Aaye Hain', fans applaud her moves at the age of 60

    Meenakshi Seshadri ageless beauty and dedication to classical dancing drew accolades from fans throughout social media.

    ]Meenakshi Seshadri dances on 'Mere Ram Aaye Hain', fans applaud her moves at the age of 60 RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

    Former 60-year-old actress Meenakshi Seshadri and renowned dancer, has enthralled netizens with her exquisite classical dance technique. She rose to prominence in the 1980s with parts in films such as 'Hero', 'Meri Jung', and 'Damini'.

    In a video published on X, Seshadri astonished many with her recent dance video, which highlights her exquisite footwork and expressive gestures, which not only evoked nostalgia for her previous performances but also gained her appreciation for her dedication to the art form.

    The video

    Also read: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie'

    Netizens react

    Her ageless beauty and dedication to classical dancing drew accolades from fans throughout social media. Videos of the dance have gone viral, with fans and followers praising Meenakshi Seshadri for demonstrating that age is no barrier to artistic expression.

    Seshadri resides in Plano, Texas, and operates a dance school where she teaches Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi. She also performs with her students at charitable and fundraising events throughout California.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians' grroving to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chammak Challo' (WATCH) vkp

    Viral video shows Saudi Arabians’ grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ (WATCH)

    Video Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside RBA

    Video: Karan Johar unboxes Koffee With Karan hamper; check out some expensive ideas inside

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally RBA

    Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally

    Fighter day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore RBA

    'Fighter' day 1 box office prediction: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film to earn around Rs 25 crore

    Jurassic World joins hands with franchises original writer David Koepp for films sequel ATG

    'Jurassic World' joins hands with franchise’s original writer David Koepp for film's sequel

    Recent Stories

    Football After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater osf

    After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater

    China beats US; develops Smart Shell weapon system, claims it can hit targets with precision at Mach 7 speed avv

    China beats US; develops Smart Shell weapon system, claims it can hit targets with precision at Mach 7 speed

    Cricket Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi AJR

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    'Fighter' screening: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad and others attend in style RKK

    'Fighter' screening: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad and others attend in style

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon