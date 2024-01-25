Watch: Meenakshi Seshadri dances on 'Mere Ram Aaye Hain', fans applaud her moves at the age of 60

Meenakshi Seshadri ageless beauty and dedication to classical dancing drew accolades from fans throughout social media.

Former 60-year-old actress Meenakshi Seshadri and renowned dancer, has enthralled netizens with her exquisite classical dance technique. She rose to prominence in the 1980s with parts in films such as 'Hero', 'Meri Jung', and 'Damini'.

In a video published on X, Seshadri astonished many with her recent dance video, which highlights her exquisite footwork and expressive gestures, which not only evoked nostalgia for her previous performances but also gained her appreciation for her dedication to the art form.

The video

Meenakshi Seshadri at 60!

The beauty, grace, simplicity still there.. pic.twitter.com/zvD2FvxOh1 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 24, 2024

Netizens react

Her ageless beauty and dedication to classical dancing drew accolades from fans throughout social media. Videos of the dance have gone viral, with fans and followers praising Meenakshi Seshadri for demonstrating that age is no barrier to artistic expression.

Seshadri resides in Plano, Texas, and operates a dance school where she teaches Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi. She also performs with her students at charitable and fundraising events throughout California.