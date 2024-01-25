'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reviews film, calls it 'mega movie'

As India's Republic Day approaches, the much-anticipated aerial action film 'Fighter' has finally arrived in theaters. The film stars the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, with the extra appeal of sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone in their debut collaboration. The trailer and music for this Siddharth Anand flick sparked tremendous excitement among spectators, who eagerly anticipated the extravaganza on the big screen.

A special showing of the film was conducted last night, attended by loved ones of the cast and crew. Now Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has given her thoughts on the film. Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, attended a special screening of the film 'Fighter' last night in Mumbai, alongside their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leaders, alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is now grabbing viewers in theaters.