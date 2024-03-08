'Manjummel Boys': Anurag Kashyap reviews film, calls it 'Simply extraordinary'

'Manjummel Boys,' a gripping survival thriller based on a true incident from 2006, has taken the Indian film industry by storm with its remarkable achievements and critical acclaim. Written and directed by Chidambaram and produced by Parava Films. The Malayalam movie has surpassed expectations since its release on February 22, grossing over Rs 100 crore and earning the title of the 'fastest' Malayalam film to achieve this milestone. Additionally, it has secured its position as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative inspired by real events in Kodaikanal’s Guna Caves.

Anurag Kashyap's social media post

Director Anurag Kashyap recently took to Letterboxd, a social media platform dedicated to movie reviews, to express his admiration for 'Manjummel Boys.' In his review, Kashyap hailed the film as a "simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking," praising its bold storytelling and innovative approach. He contrasted its brilliance with the conventional big-budget filmmaking in India, lamenting the lack of similar creativity in Hindi cinema. Kashyap's endorsement of the film resonated strongly within the industry and among audiences.

The official Instagram page of 'Manjummel Boys' shared a screenshot of Kashyap's review, expressing gratitude for his support and acknowledging the impact of his words on social media.

Also read: 'Shaitaan' screening: Ajay Devgn attends with son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah slay in outfits

Kashyap's accolades for 'Manjummel Boys' echo sentiments shared by other prominent filmmakers. At a promotional event for the film 'J Baby', directors Venkat Prabhu and Pa Ranjith also commended the movie for its artistic merit and cultural significance. Venkat Prabhu celebrated the film's success in Tennessee, emphasizing its ability to surpass traditional hero-centric narratives and highlighting the universality of art over language barriers.

Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith praised the film's emotional depth and its ability to connect with audiences without relying on unnecessary elements like songs, particularly noting the impactful climax.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, and others, 'Manjummel Boys' has captivated audiences and critics alike with its powerful performances and gripping storytelling. In a heartwarming development, the real-life 'Manjummel Boys' reunited to watch the film, underscoring the significance of their story on screen.